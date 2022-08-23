Two local athletes are preparing for MMA fight

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two local athletes are competing in a mixed martial arts fight coming up soon.
Both of them train at Rochester's Mario Roberto Jiu Jitsu Academy.
Alex Zapata has been training for about 4 years now, taking one year off during the pandemic and then when his son was born.
He lost his last fight in 2020 and is hoping to turn that around by eating clean, sleeping right, and training about 5 days a week.
He says he's up by 5 in the morning, done with work by 3, and then trains until around 8:30 at night.
For his next fight, he says he's ready.
"I'm kind of just looking at it like my first fight. Going to give it my all. Just go i there and try to finish and put on a good show," says Alex.
KIMT News 3 Sports also caught up with another MMA fighter who is an Olmsted County Native and will be competing in the same fight in Austin next month, on September 9th.
Tremaine Jackson fights "Light Heavy Weight" at 205 pounds and talks about how he's preparing.
"It's been great. I'm up at 4:30 in the morning, hitting Burn Bootcamp doing my conditioning, doing my lifting. Things like that. Go to my full-time job at American Waterworks and then I come here and train three hours a night," says Tremaine Jackson.
Alex and Tremaine will compete against other fighters in just a little over 2 weeks.
It's called Ignite Fight and will take place at the Holiday Inn in Austin.
Tickets are still available it you'd like to watch and support them.