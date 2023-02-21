Tuesday sports

KIMT News 3 Sports -
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Decorah 67, Mason City 61
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Newman Catholic 65, North Union 57
Lake Mills 72, Osage 47
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
John Marshall 52, Owatonna 50
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68, Lourdes 58
Wabasha-Kellogg 78, Dover-Eyota 48
Mankato East 95, Albert Lea 75
Stewartville 78, Cannon Falls 51
Waseca 72, Pine Island 66
Rushford-Peterson 48, Winona Cotter 45
Bethlehem Academy 86, Glenville-Emmons 60
Chatfield 75, Lewiston-Altura 53
PEM 78, St. Charles 53
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Mabel-Canton 53, United South Central 47
Mankato East 86, Albert Lea 59
Schaeffer Academy 49, Wabasha-Kellogg 38
LeRoy-Ostrander 54, Lyle-Pacelli 38
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Lourdes 5, Waseca 4
Faribault 7, Austin 1