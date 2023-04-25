Tuesday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse
Mayo 17, Holy Angels 3
New Prague 15, Century 5
MN Prep Softball
Maple River 10, Triton 7
WEM 18, NRHEG 11
Pine Island 11, Hayfield 9
Lake City 13, Lourdes 6
Chatfield 13, Rushford-Peterson 1
Southland 25, Schaeffer Academy 2
Century 8, Albert Lea 1
Northfield 13, Austin 0
Dover-Eyota 19, L/FC 1
St. Charles 12, La Crescent-Hokah 0
Mankato East 14, John Marshall 1
Mayo 8, Red Wing 0
MN Prep Baseball
NRHEG 14, WEM 0
Lyle-Pacelli 16, GMLOK 1
Spring Grove 14, AC/GE 4
Dover-Eyota 6, L/FC 5
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 11, Kasson-Mantorville 5
Austin 9, Northfield 7
Albert Lea 6, Century 4
Mankato East 8, John Marshall 3
St. Charles 9, La Crescent-Hokah 6
Hayfield 14, Triton 3
IA Girls' Prep Soccer
Mason City 10, Des Moines Hoover 0
IA Boys' Prep Soccer
Des Moines Hoover 9, Mason City 1
NBA
Denver 112, Minnesota 109
NHL
Dallas 4, Minnesota 0