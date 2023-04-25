 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse 

Mayo 17, Holy Angels 3 

New Prague 15, Century 5

MN Prep Softball

Maple River 10, Triton 7

WEM 18, NRHEG 11 

Pine Island 11, Hayfield 9 

Lake City 13, Lourdes 6

Chatfield 13, Rushford-Peterson 1 

Southland 25, Schaeffer Academy 2 

Century 8, Albert Lea 1 

Northfield 13, Austin 0 

Dover-Eyota 19, L/FC 1

St. Charles 12, La Crescent-Hokah 0 

Mankato East 14, John Marshall 1 

Mayo 8, Red Wing 0 

MN Prep Baseball 

NRHEG 14, WEM 0 

Lyle-Pacelli 16, GMLOK 1 

Spring Grove 14, AC/GE 4 

Dover-Eyota 6, L/FC 5 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 11, Kasson-Mantorville 5 

Austin 9, Northfield 7 

Albert Lea 6, Century 4 

Mankato East 8, John Marshall 3 

St. Charles 9, La Crescent-Hokah 6 

Hayfield 14, Triton 3 

IA Girls' Prep Soccer

Mason City 10, Des Moines Hoover 0

IA Boys' Prep Soccer

Des Moines Hoover 9, Mason City 1 

NBA

Denver 112, Minnesota 109

NHL

Dallas 4, Minnesota 0 

Recommended for you