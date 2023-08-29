 Skip to main content
Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Volleyball 

Century 3, Farmington 2

Stewartville 3, Faribault 0 

Byron 3, Lake City 0 

Fillmore Central 3, Lewiston-Altura 0 

Alden-Conger 3, NRHEG 0 

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Owatonna 1 

Mayo 3, Bloomington Jefferson 1 

Rushford-Peterson 3, Dover-Eyota 1 

IA Girls' Prep Volleyball 

Forest City 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 

Lake Mills 3, Belmond-Klemme 2 

Nashua-Plainfield 3, Northwood-Kensett 0 

Osage 3, Central Springs 1 

Rockford 3, West Fork 1 

Decorah 3, St. Ansgar 0 

Mason City 3, Des Moines East 0 

Tripoli 3, Riceville 0 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer 

PIZM 10, Cannon Falls 0 

Stewartville 1, Byron 0 

Mayo 2, Lakeville North 0 

Farmington 4, Century 3 

John Marshall 2, Mankato East 0 

Lourdes 4, Lake City 2 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer 

Lakeville North 8, Mayo 0 

Farmington 1, Century 0 

Lourdes 9, Lake City 1 

PIZM 2, Cannon Falls 0 

Byron 10, Stewartville 1 

