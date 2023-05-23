Tuesday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
NAHL
Oklahoma 4, Austin 3
MN Prep Softball
Medford 5, NRHEG 4
Stewartville 7, Faribault 2
Kasson-Mantorville 4, Red Wing 2
Byron 15, Austin 0
Farmington 13, John Marshall 0
Owatonna 10, Mayo 0
Century 1, Lakeville South 0
Bethlehem Academy 1, Hayfield 0
Goodhue 5, Southland 4
St. Charles 4, La Crescent-Hokah 3
Dover-Eyota 7, Cannon Falls 5
MN Prep Baseball
Austin 11, Red Wing 5
St. Peter 7, Byron 1
Owatonna 10, Albert Lea 4
Red Wing 7, Austin 0
MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse
Mayo 12, Century 11
IA Girls' Prep Soccer
Mason City 5, Des Moines North 1
Gilbert 8, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Dike-New Hartford 5, Clear Lake 0
IA Prep Softball
Central Springs 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0
IA Prep Baseball
Clear Lake 10, Newman Catholic 5
Newman Catholic 24, Clear Lake 6
Northwood-Kensett 16, Belmond-Klemme 3