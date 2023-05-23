 Skip to main content
Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

NAHL 

Oklahoma 4, Austin 3

MN Prep Softball 

Medford 5, NRHEG 4 

Stewartville 7, Faribault 2 

Kasson-Mantorville 4, Red Wing 2 

Byron 15, Austin 0 

Farmington 13, John Marshall 0 

Owatonna 10, Mayo 0 

Century 1, Lakeville South 0 

Bethlehem Academy 1, Hayfield 0 

Goodhue 5, Southland 4 

St. Charles 4, La Crescent-Hokah 3 

Dover-Eyota 7, Cannon Falls 5 

MN Prep Baseball 

Austin 11, Red Wing 5

St. Peter 7, Byron 1 

Owatonna 10, Albert Lea 4

Red Wing 7, Austin 0 

MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse

Mayo 12, Century 11 

IA Girls' Prep Soccer 

Mason City 5, Des Moines North 1 

Gilbert 8, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 

Dike-New Hartford 5, Clear Lake 0 

IA Prep Softball

Central Springs 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0 

IA Prep Baseball 

Clear Lake 10, Newman Catholic 5 

Newman Catholic 24, Clear Lake 6

Northwood-Kensett 16, Belmond-Klemme 3 

