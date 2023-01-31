Tuesday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Goodhue 46, Pine Island 44
Spring Grove 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 24
Byron 71, Cannon Falls 66
Fillmore Central 82, Mabel-Canton 51
Grand Meadow 60, Houston 35
Lyle-Pacelli 74, Kingsland 37
Lake City 61, Lourdes 40
Southland 53, Lanesboro 43
Century 83, Albert Lea 54
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Winona Cotter 43
Austin 75, Mankato West 67
Hayfield 60, Triton 52
Mayo 46, John Marshall 37
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Charles City 68, Crestwood 51
Newman Catholic 84, Central Springs 53
Northwood-Kensett 58, St. Ansgar 55
West Fork 62, North Butler 47
Bishop Garrigan 58, Forest City 55
Waterloo Christian 71, Riceville 29
Osage 76, Rockford 44
Des Moines Roosevelt 72, Mason City 58
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
AC/GE 41, Martin County West 35
Hayfield 69, Triton 49
Mayo 64, John Marshall 36
Grand Meadow 67, Mabel-Canton 31
Century 72, Albert Lea 26
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Crestwood 73, Charles City 37
Bishop Garrigan 84, Forest City 47
Lake Mills 58, North Iowa 42
St. Ansgar 59, North Iowa 40
Osage 70, Rockford 19
West Fork 66, North Butler 25
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
John Marshall 3, Windom 2 (OT)
Austin 11, Worthington 1
Chisago Lakes 5, Dodge County 4
New Ulm 5, Lourdes 3
Mayo 2, Owatonna 2 (OT)
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Winona 4, Austin 1
Northfield 3, Dodge County 1
Owatonna 3, Mayo 0