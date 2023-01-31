 Skip to main content
Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Goodhue 46, Pine Island 44

Spring Grove 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 24

Byron 71, Cannon Falls 66

Fillmore Central 82, Mabel-Canton 51

Grand Meadow 60, Houston 35

Lyle-Pacelli 74, Kingsland 37

Lake City 61, Lourdes 40

Southland 53, Lanesboro 43

Century 83, Albert Lea 54

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Winona Cotter 43

Austin 75, Mankato West 67

Hayfield 60, Triton 52

Mayo 46, John Marshall 37

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Charles City 68, Crestwood 51

Newman Catholic 84, Central Springs 53

Northwood-Kensett 58, St. Ansgar 55

West Fork 62, North Butler 47

Bishop Garrigan 58, Forest City 55

Waterloo Christian 71, Riceville 29

Osage 76, Rockford 44

Des Moines Roosevelt 72, Mason City 58

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

AC/GE 41, Martin County West 35

Hayfield 69, Triton 49

Mayo 64, John Marshall 36

Grand Meadow 67, Mabel-Canton 31

Century 72, Albert Lea 26

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Crestwood 73, Charles City 37

Bishop Garrigan 84, Forest City 47

Lake Mills 58, North Iowa 42

St. Ansgar 59, North Iowa 40

Osage 70, Rockford 19

West Fork 66, North Butler 25

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

John Marshall 3, Windom 2 (OT)

Austin 11, Worthington 1 

Chisago Lakes 5, Dodge County 4

New Ulm 5, Lourdes 3 

Mayo 2, Owatonna 2 (OT)

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Winona 4, Austin 1 

Northfield 3, Dodge County 1 

Owatonna 3, Mayo 0 

