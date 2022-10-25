 Skip to main content
Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores for Tuesday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer 

Breck 3, Lourdes 0 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer 

Legacy Christian 1, Lourdes 0 

Hill-Murray 4, Austin 0 

Maple Grove 1, Mayo 0 

MN Prep Football 

Mabel-Canton 52, LeRoy-Ostrander 32 

Lanesboro 35, Southland 6 

Grand Meadow 36, Lyle-Pacelli 22 

Spring Grove 48, Houston 16 

Rushford-Peterson 41, Hayfield 6 

Bethlehem Academy 42, Kingsland 12

United South Central 28, AC/GE 14 

Goodhue 27, Dover-Eyota 7 

St. Charles 19, Triton 14 

Cannon Falls 53, Pine Island 7

Byron 37, Red Wing 0 

Winona 56, Albert Lea 13

Century 21, Austin 19 

Northfield 41, JM 6 

IA Prep Volleyball 

Western Dubuque 3, Charles City 0 

Osage 3, Wahlert Catholic 0 

