Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Volleyball

Chatfield 3, Winona Cotter 0 

Lourdes 3, Austin 0 

Fillmore Central 3, Dover-Eyota 0 

Goodhue 3, Pine Island 1 

Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Hayfield 0 

Lanesboro 3, Houston 1 

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Stewartville 2 

Byron 3, Lake City 1 

Glenville-Emmons 3, LeRoy-Ostrander 0

Kingsland 3, Lyle-Pacelli 1 

St. Charles 3, PEM 0 

Century 3, Albert Lea 0 

Caledonia 3, Rushford-Peterson 1 

Grand Meadow 3, Southland 0 

Mabel-Canton 3, Spring Grove 1 

NRHEG 3, United South Central 1 

IA Prep Volleyball 

Forest City 3, Belmond-Klemme 1 

Bishop Garrigan 3, North Iowa 0 

Lake Mills 3, North Union 0 

Central Springs 3, Northwood-Kensett 0 

Dunkerton 3, Riceville 0 

St. Ansgar 3, Rockford 0 

Crestwood 3, Waukon 0 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer

Kasson-Mantorville 2, Cannon Falls 0 

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Dover-Eyota 1 

Lake City 1, Byron 0 

Northfield 2, Austin 1 

St. Charles 6, PEM 1 

John Marshall 2, Mankato East 1 

Mayo 2, Owatonna 0 

Winona 3, Century 2 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer 

Owatonna 5, Mayo 0 

Century 2, Winona 1 

St. Charles 3, PEM 0 

Stewartville 10, Triton 0 

Northfield 5, Austin 0 

Dover-Eyota 2, La Crescent-Hokah 1 

