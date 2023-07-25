Tuesday sports scores By Mary Peters Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Jul 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KIMT News 3 Sports - MN Super CupMed City FC 3, Minneapolis City SC 2 MLB Seattle 9, Minnesota 7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Follow Mary Peters Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KIMT News 3 Sports Wednesday prep sports scores Updated Jun 1, 2022 Archive Southeast Minnesota Snow Hill first weekend open after more than a decade Updated Dec 2, 2021 Sports Friday prep sports scores Updated Jun 10, 2022 News Clark leads Iowa past Purdue in Big 10 Women's Tournament, 69-58 Mar 3, 2023 Sports North Iowa Fights at Mason City Arena on Saturday Updated Jul 26, 2022 Sports Tuesday sports scores Updated Jun 27, 2023 Recommended for you