Tuesday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday.

MN Boys' Prep Soccer 

Century 3, Mankato East 1 

Mayo 2, Northfield 0 

SCLA 0, La Crescent-Hokah 0 

Faribault 4, Triton/KW 0 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer

Hill-Murray 5, Kasson-Mantorville 0 

Albert Lea 3, Austin 2 

St. Charles 7, La Crescent-Hokah 2 

Lake City 13, Triton/KW/Hayfield 3 

Mayo 2, Northfield 2 

Century 2, Mankato East 1

MN Girls' Prep Volleyball

Stewartville 3, Bethlehem Academy 2

NRHEG 3, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 1 

Austin 3, Lewiston-Altura 1 

Grand Meadow 3, Southland 0 

Lanesboro 3, Houston 0 

Century 3, Kasson-Mantorville 2 

Spring Grove 3, Schaeffer Academy 0 

IA Girls' Prep Volleyball 

Bishop Garrigan 3, Eagle Grove 0 

Rockford 3, Northwood-Kensett 0 

Belmond-Klemme 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2 

Central Springs 3, Nashua-Plainfield 0 

St. Ansgar 3, North Butler 0 

Forest City 3, North Iowa 0 

Decorah 3, Crestwood 0 

Marshalltown 3, Mason City 0 

Clear Lake 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1 

