Tuesday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Schaeffer Academy 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 42
Hayfield 50, Blooming Prairie 48
AC/GE 55, Lyle-Pacelli 23
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 51, Pine Island 31
Triton 60, Randolph 57
Mabel-Canton 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 59
Grand Meadow 40, Fillmore Central 36
Mankato East 54, Century 39
Austin 49, Mankato West 45
John Marshall 57, Northfield 48
Mayo 70, Albert Lea 40
St. Charles 64, Spring Grove 53
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Bishop Garrigan 69, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26
Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38
Lake Mills 67, Eagle Grove 28
Mason City 78, Des Moines East 15
Newman Catholic 60, Rockford 21
Osage 59, North Butler 17
St. Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Forest City 51
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Mankato Loyola 84, Alden-Conger 47
Goodhue 67, Lourdes 49
Hayfield 76, Blooming Prairie 53
Lake City 88, Kasson-Mantorville 47
Spring Grove 66, La Crescent-Hokah 63
Northfield 75, John Marshall 68
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, Bishop Garrigan 56
Charles City 81, Forest City 70
Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 36
St. Ansgar 46, Nashua-Plainfield 41
West Fork 71, Central Springs 62
Clear Lake 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23
Newman Catholic 80, Rockford 34
Osage 67, North Butler 50
Don Bosco 56, Riceville 44
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Mayo 5, Faribault 0
Mankato West 5, Austin 2
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Albert Lea 2, Rosemount 2 (OT)
Lakeville South 3, Dodge County 0