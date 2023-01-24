 Skip to main content
...Areas of Dense Fog Overnight...

Fog, dense at times, will be seen across northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota overnight. Oelwein has been reporting less
than a quarter mile visibility since 430 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Due to this fog, roads may become frost covered and slick. Use
extra caution and slow down this evening.

Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Schaeffer Academy 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 42

Hayfield 50, Blooming Prairie 48

AC/GE 55, Lyle-Pacelli 23

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 51, Pine Island 31

Triton 60, Randolph 57

Mabel-Canton 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 59

Grand Meadow 40, Fillmore Central 36 

Mankato East 54, Century 39

Austin 49, Mankato West 45

John Marshall 57, Northfield 48

Mayo 70, Albert Lea 40

St. Charles 64, Spring Grove 53

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Bishop Garrigan 69, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26

Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38

Lake Mills 67, Eagle Grove 28

Mason City 78, Des Moines East 15

Newman Catholic 60, Rockford 21

Osage 59, North Butler 17

St. Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 21

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Forest City 51

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Mankato Loyola 84, Alden-Conger 47

Goodhue 67, Lourdes 49

Hayfield 76, Blooming Prairie 53

Lake City 88, Kasson-Mantorville 47

Spring Grove 66, La Crescent-Hokah 63

Northfield 75, John Marshall 68

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, Bishop Garrigan 56

Charles City 81, Forest City 70

Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 36

St. Ansgar 46, Nashua-Plainfield 41

West Fork 71, Central Springs 62

Clear Lake 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23

Newman Catholic 80, Rockford 34

Osage 67, North Butler 50

Don Bosco 56, Riceville 44 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Mayo 5, Faribault 0 

Mankato West 5, Austin 2

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Albert Lea 2, Rosemount 2 (OT)

Lakeville South 3, Dodge County 0 

