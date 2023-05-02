 Skip to main content
Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Baseball 

Albert Lea 5, Faribault 0 

Mayo 9, Owatonna 8

Mayo 5, Owatonna 0

JWP 8, AC/GE 1 

Lyle-Pacelli 2, Houston 0 

Maple River 12, Triton 7

Chatfield 10, Lewiston-Altura 0 

Kenyon-Wanamingo 15, Hayfield 0 

Mankato East 7, Austin 4

Northfield 9, John Marshall 3

FC/L 4, PEM 1 

Dover-Eyota 6, Lourdes 3 

Rushford-Peterson 5, St. Charles 2 

Albert Lea 10, Faribault 2 

Northfield 21, John Marshall 14

Mankato West 15, Century 5

MN Prep Softball 

Blooming Prairie 19, GMLOK 6

Kenyon-Wanamingo 6, Hayfield 5

Pine Island 18, Concordia Academy 13

JWP 16, AC/GE 3

St. Charles 11, Rushford-Peterson 1 

Mankato East 14, Austin 0 

PEM 21, FC/L 2

Kasson-Mantorville 10, Lake City 0 

Chatfield 6, Lewiston-Altura 4 

Northfield 12, John Marshall 2 

Century 8, Stewartville 1 

IA Boys' Prep Soccer

Charles City 6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3

Des Moines North 3, Mason City 0

IA Girls' Prep Soccer 

Mason City 4, Des Moines North 1

NJCAA Baseball

DCTC 15, RCTC 0 

