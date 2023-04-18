 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores for Tuesday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Baseball 

Randolph 7, NRHEG 4 

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Dover-Eyota 4 

Lyle-Pacelli 4, Rushford-Peterson 3

Northfield 12, Albert Lea 3 

Mayo 4, Austin 2 

Fillmore Central 9, Chatfield 8 

Red Wing 7, John Marshall 2 

Kasson-Mantorville 8, Goodhue 1 

Caledonia 4, St. Charles 3 

Stewartville 3, Byron 2 

MN Prep Softball 

Austin 15, Mayo 0 

Chatfield 12, Fillmore Central 2

Northfield 10, Albert Lea 0 

Winona 14, Century 1 

John Marshall 8, Red Wing 5 

St. Charles 10, Caledonia 0 

Mabel-Canton 20, AC/GE 3 

AC/GE 18, Mabel-Canton 4

NRHEG 18, BEA 3

IA Boys' Prep Soccer

Des Moines Lincoln 3, Mason City 0 

IA Girls' Prep Soccer 

Mason City 10, Des Moines Lincoln 0 

Recommended for you