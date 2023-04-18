Tuesday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Baseball
Randolph 7, NRHEG 4
La Crescent-Hokah 5, Dover-Eyota 4
Lyle-Pacelli 4, Rushford-Peterson 3
Northfield 12, Albert Lea 3
Mayo 4, Austin 2
Fillmore Central 9, Chatfield 8
Red Wing 7, John Marshall 2
Kasson-Mantorville 8, Goodhue 1
Caledonia 4, St. Charles 3
Stewartville 3, Byron 2
MN Prep Softball
Austin 15, Mayo 0
Chatfield 12, Fillmore Central 2
Northfield 10, Albert Lea 0
Winona 14, Century 1
John Marshall 8, Red Wing 5
St. Charles 10, Caledonia 0
Mabel-Canton 20, AC/GE 3
AC/GE 18, Mabel-Canton 4
NRHEG 18, BEA 3
IA Boys' Prep Soccer
Des Moines Lincoln 3, Mason City 0
IA Girls' Prep Soccer
Mason City 10, Des Moines Lincoln 0