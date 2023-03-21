Tuesday sports scores By Mary Peters Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Mar 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KIMT News 3 Sports - MN Boys' Prep BasketballDeLaSalle 71, Stewartville 66DGF 63, PEM 61 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Follow Mary Peters Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KIMT News 3 Sports Byron graduate Ayoka Lee's high school basketball coach reflects on her success Updated Jan 27, 2022 Minnesota Man catches near-record Muskie in Minnesota lake Updated Dec 2, 2021 News Clear Lake's Joe Colon named to Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame Jan 11, 2022 Community "Dying to Get Home" campaign effective this weekend Updated Dec 2, 2021 Sports Newman Catholic grad Penning is 1st round pick of New Orleans Saints Updated Apr 29, 2022 Minnesota MLB owners lock out players, 1st work stoppage since 1995 Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you