Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday.

KIMT News 3 Sports 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Byron 68, Stewartville 60

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 73, Madelia 52 

Dover-Eyota 75, Lewiston-Altura 47 

Mayo 87, Albert Lea 55 

Austin 60, Mankato West 52 

Northfield 44, John Marshall 42 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Newman Catholic 60, Nashua-Plainfield 53 

Osage 41, St. Ansgar 38

Clear Lake 57, New Hampton 42 

West Hancock 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34

Bishop Garrigan 73, Lake Mills 39 

Central Springs 66, North Butler 34 

North Union 52, Forest City 46

North Iowa 59, Rockford 24

West Fork 62, Northwood-Kensett 30

Riceville 63, Janesville 19 

Decorah 60, Mason City 50

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Hayfield 56, Medford 23 

Lyle-Pacelli 89, Mabel-Canton 34 

Caledonia 85, Fillmore Central 57

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lake Mills 66, Bishop Garrigan 61

Charles City 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, West Hancock 49

Newman Catholic 74, Nashua-Plainfield 58

West Fork 73, Northwood-Kensett 66 

Janesville 56, Riceville 53

North Union 62, Forest City 55 

Osage 53, St. Ansgar 48

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Luverne 17, Austin 1 

Albert Lea 4, Minnesota River 1 

Mayo 3, Fairmont 1 

Century 8, Mankato West 1 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Mayo 4, Winona 3 (OT)

