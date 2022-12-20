 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon into Friday night. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin around noon on
Wednesday and continue into Friday night. Blizzard conditions
possible Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts
possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late
Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to
40 below will be common.

* WHERE...North-central and west-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly
reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Century 7, John Marshall 2 

Albert Lea 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2 

Lourdes 6, Red Wing 1 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Minnesota River 7, Austin 0 

Hastings 5, Century 2 

Simley 6, Dodge County 3

Coulee Region 4, Mayo 1

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

John Marshall 54, Albert Lea 36 

Grand Meadow 54, Rushford-Peterson 43

Kingsland 71, AC/GE 33

Randolph 65, Triton 59

Austin 50, Century 46

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Northwood-Kensett 40, Central Springs 36

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 30

New Hampton 67, Charles City 21

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood 40

Spencer 81, Mason City 61

Bishop Garrigan 85, North Iowa 41

North Union 66, Lake Mills 26

St. Ansgar 52, Rockford 3 

West Fork 60, Osage 35

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Kasson-Mantorville 56, Lourdes 50

Lyle-Pacelli 66, Schaeffer Academy 59

IA Boys' Prep Basketball

Charles City 69, New Hampton 40

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 71, Eagle Grove 57

Northwood-Kensett 68, Central Springs 60

Newman Catholic 57, West Hancock 42

Lake Mills 60, North Union 42

Waverly-Shell Rock 90, Crestwood 56

Bishop Garrigan 82, North Iowa 42

Waterloo Christian 95, Riceville 63

West Fork 70, Osage 53

Mason City 57, Spencer 52

