Tuesday sports scores

MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Century 7, John Marshall 2
Albert Lea 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Lourdes 6, Red Wing 1
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Minnesota River 7, Austin 0
Hastings 5, Century 2
Simley 6, Dodge County 3
Coulee Region 4, Mayo 1
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
John Marshall 54, Albert Lea 36
Grand Meadow 54, Rushford-Peterson 43
Kingsland 71, AC/GE 33
Randolph 65, Triton 59
Austin 50, Century 46
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Northwood-Kensett 40, Central Springs 36
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 30
New Hampton 67, Charles City 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood 40
Spencer 81, Mason City 61
Bishop Garrigan 85, North Iowa 41
North Union 66, Lake Mills 26
St. Ansgar 52, Rockford 3
West Fork 60, Osage 35
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Kasson-Mantorville 56, Lourdes 50
Lyle-Pacelli 66, Schaeffer Academy 59
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Charles City 69, New Hampton 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 71, Eagle Grove 57
Northwood-Kensett 68, Central Springs 60
Newman Catholic 57, West Hancock 42
Lake Mills 60, North Union 42
Waverly-Shell Rock 90, Crestwood 56
Bishop Garrigan 82, North Iowa 42
Waterloo Christian 95, Riceville 63
West Fork 70, Osage 53
Mason City 57, Spencer 52