Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is a look at the sports scores from Tuesday night.

MN Prep Volleyball 

MN Prep Volleyball 

Chatfield 3, Fillmore Central 0 

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Lourdes 1 

Rushford-Peterson 3, Winona Cotter 0 

Mayo 3, Bloomington Jefferson 0 

Alden-Conger 3, Mankato Loyola 0 

Century 3, Austin 0 

Grand Meadow 3, Glenville-Emmons 0 

LeRoy-Ostrander 3, Kingsland 1 

Dover-Eyota 3, PEM 0 

Spring Grove 3, Houston 0 

Triton 3, Maple River 0 

WEM 3, Hayfield 1 

IA Prep Volleyball 

Belmond-Klemme 3, North Iowa 2 

Central Springs 3, Rockford 0 

Lake Mills 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 

New Hampton 3, Crestwood 0 

Osage 3, Nashua-Plainfield 0 

Forest City 3, West Hancock 0 

Charles City 3, Waukon 0 

Fort Dodge 3, Mason City 1 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer 

Mayo 3, Mankato East 1 

PIZM 5, Tri-City United 0 

John Marshall 3, Albert Lea 0 

Winona Cotter 3, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1 

Century 3, Austin 0 

Dover-Eyota 6, Caledonia 0 

Lake City 1, Lourdes 0 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer 

Century 7, Austin 0 

John Marshall 1, Albert Lea 0 

