Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Softball

Lake City 19, Triton 13

United South Central 2, NRHEG 1 

Southland 6, Houston 1 

St. Charles 23, Wabasha-Kellogg 0 

La Crescent-Hokah 14, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 3

PEM 10, Dover-Eyota 6

Century 14, Austin 0 

Faribault 13, John Marshall 1 

Chatfield 12, Lourdes 3 

Lewiston-Altura 12, Rushford-Peterson 0 

Mankato East 21, Mayo 8

MN Prep Baseball 

Pine Island 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1 

Chatfield 5, Lourdes 4 

United South Central 5, NRHEG 4 

Caledonia 17, Mabel-Canton 7

Southland 14, Houston 0 

Austin 8, Century 5

John Marshall 7, Faribault 2

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 0 

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 4

Lewiston-Altura 13, Rushford-Peterson 5

Mayo 2, Mankato East 0 

St. Charles 8, Wabasha-Kellogg 5

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2, Cannon Falls 0 

MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse 

Mankato 14, Century 10

