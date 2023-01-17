 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

Several inches of wet snow are currently expected. There has been
a slightly slower onset and a trend of lower amounts, however
amounts have slightly increased north of I94. Warmer air could
also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow
totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing
drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Northfield 78, Mayo 75

Century 71, John Marshall 62

Mabel-Canton 72, LeRoy-Ostrander 50

Lyle-Pacelli 46, Southland 29

Stewartville 84, Cannon Falls 67

Blooming Prairie 70, Triton 69

United South Central 82, NRHEG 63

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62, West Hancock 43

Osage 73, St. Ansgar 63

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Rushford-Peterson 78, Lewiston-Altura 76 (3 OT)

Hayfield 53, Bethlehem Academy 32 

Mayo 74, Northfield 49

Goodhue 67, Kasson-Mantorville 26 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Crestwood 57, Charles City 24

West Fork 61, Northwood-Kensett 26

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Dodge County 4, New Ulm 0 

Waseca 3, Mayo 0 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Dodge County 4, Faribault 1 

Austin 5, Worthington 1 

