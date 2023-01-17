Tuesday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Northfield 78, Mayo 75
Century 71, John Marshall 62
Mabel-Canton 72, LeRoy-Ostrander 50
Lyle-Pacelli 46, Southland 29
Stewartville 84, Cannon Falls 67
Blooming Prairie 70, Triton 69
United South Central 82, NRHEG 63
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62, West Hancock 43
Osage 73, St. Ansgar 63
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Rushford-Peterson 78, Lewiston-Altura 76 (3 OT)
Hayfield 53, Bethlehem Academy 32
Mayo 74, Northfield 49
Goodhue 67, Kasson-Mantorville 26
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Crestwood 57, Charles City 24
West Fork 61, Northwood-Kensett 26
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 4, New Ulm 0
Waseca 3, Mayo 0
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 4, Faribault 1
Austin 5, Worthington 1