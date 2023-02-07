Tuesday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
St. Peter 70, Byron 60
Kasson-Mantorville 55, Cannon Falls 36
Lanesboro 69, Lewiston-Altura 58
Lake City 48, Pine Island 45
Stewartville 56, Lourdes 49
Spring Grove 73, Lyle-Pacelli 47
John Marshall 67, Albert Lea 65
Austin 57, Century 27
Mankato East 49, Mayo 47
Hayfield 51, Kenyon-Wanamingo 45
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Clear Lake 51, Humboldt 36
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Eagle Grove 34
Mason City 78, Fort Dodge 57
Lake Mills 55, North Union 40
St. Ansgar 67, Rockford 13
Crestwood 52, New Hampton 48
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Hayfield 77, Kenyon-Wanamingo 58
Bethlehem Academy 72, Triton 58
Cannon Falls 52, Kasson-Mantorville 42
Kingsland 61, Grand Meadow 31
Lake City 68, Pine Island 44
Lanesboro 61, Mabel-Canton 40
Albert Lea 59, John Marshall 55
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Forest City 66, Belmond-Klemme 42
Charles City 73, Waukon 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Eagle Grove 52
Lake Mills 67, North Union 64
St. Ansgar 73, Rockford 54
Dunkerton 78, Newman Catholic 65
Tripoli 74, Riceville 62
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Century 5, Owatonna 1
Dodge County 5, Waseca 1
John Marshall 5, Austin 1