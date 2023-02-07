 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

St. Peter 70, Byron 60

Kasson-Mantorville 55, Cannon Falls 36

Lanesboro 69, Lewiston-Altura 58

Lake City 48, Pine Island 45

Stewartville 56, Lourdes 49

Spring Grove 73, Lyle-Pacelli 47

John Marshall 67, Albert Lea 65

Austin 57, Century 27

Mankato East 49, Mayo 47

Hayfield 51, Kenyon-Wanamingo 45

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Clear Lake 51, Humboldt 36

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Eagle Grove 34

Mason City 78, Fort Dodge 57

Lake Mills 55, North Union 40

St. Ansgar 67, Rockford 13

Crestwood 52, New Hampton 48

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Hayfield 77, Kenyon-Wanamingo 58

Bethlehem Academy 72, Triton 58

Cannon Falls 52, Kasson-Mantorville 42

Kingsland 61, Grand Meadow 31

Lake City 68, Pine Island 44

Lanesboro 61, Mabel-Canton 40

Albert Lea 59, John Marshall 55

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Forest City 66, Belmond-Klemme 42

Charles City 73, Waukon 40

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Eagle Grove 52

Lake Mills 67, North Union 64

St. Ansgar 73, Rockford 54

Dunkerton 78, Newman Catholic 65

Tripoli 74, Riceville 62

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Century 5, Owatonna 1 

Dodge County 5, Waseca 1 

John Marshall 5, Austin 1 

Recommended for you