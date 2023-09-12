Tuesday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Soccer
St. Charles 2, Winona Cotter 0
Byron 4, Kasson-Mantorville 2
Austin 1, Faribault 1
Century 7, John Marshall 0
Mayo 4, Red Wing 0
Cannon Falls 4, Triton/KW/Hayfield 1
MN Boys' Prep Soccer
Byron 11, Cannon Falls 2
Mankato East 4, Albert Lea 2
Austin 0, Faribault 0
PIZM 1, Kasson-Mantorville 0
Mayo 8, Red Wing 0
Century 5, John Marshall 0
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, Winona Cotter 0
MN Girls' Prep Volleyball
Alden-Conger 3, Martin County West 0
Chatfield 3, Fillmore Central 1
Bethlehem Academy 3, Hayfield 1
Kasson-Mantorville 3, Cannon Falls 0
Stewartville 3, Lake City 0
Lanesboro 3, Lyle-Pacelli 0
Mabel-Canton 3, Kingsland 0
NRHEG 3, United South Central 2
Pine Island 3, Goodhue 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Lourdes 0
Glenville-Emmons 3, Schaeffer Academy 0
Spring Grove 3, Grand Meadow 0
Wabasha-Kellogg 3, St. Charles 1
Winona Cotter 3, Rushford-Peterson 1
IA Girls' Prep Volleyball
Central Springs 3, Rockford 0
Forest City 3, West Hancock 0
Lake Mills 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1
North Union 3, Bishop Garrigan 0
St. Ansgar 3, West Fork 0
New Hampton 3, Crestwood 0
