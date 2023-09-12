 Skip to main content
Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
Here are the sports scores from Tuesday night.

MN Girls' Prep Soccer

St. Charles 2, Winona Cotter 0 

Byron 4, Kasson-Mantorville 2 

Austin 1, Faribault 1 

Century 7, John Marshall 0 

Mayo 4, Red Wing 0 

Cannon Falls 4, Triton/KW/Hayfield 1

MN Boys' Prep Soccer

Byron 11, Cannon Falls 2

Mankato East 4, Albert Lea 2 

Austin 0, Faribault 0 

PIZM 1, Kasson-Mantorville 0 

Mayo 8, Red Wing 0 

Century 5, John Marshall 0 

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, Winona Cotter 0 

MN Girls' Prep Volleyball

Alden-Conger 3, Martin County West 0 

Chatfield 3, Fillmore Central 1 

Bethlehem Academy 3, Hayfield 1 

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Cannon Falls 0 

Stewartville 3, Lake City 0 

Lanesboro 3, Lyle-Pacelli 0 

Mabel-Canton 3, Kingsland 0 

NRHEG 3, United South Central 2 

Pine Island 3, Goodhue 0 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Lourdes 0 

Glenville-Emmons 3, Schaeffer Academy 0 

Spring Grove 3, Grand Meadow 0 

Wabasha-Kellogg 3, St. Charles 1 

Winona Cotter 3, Rushford-Peterson 1 

IA Girls' Prep Volleyball

Central Springs 3, Rockford 0 

Forest City 3, West Hancock 0 

Lake Mills 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1 

North Union 3, Bishop Garrigan 0 

St. Ansgar 3, West Fork 0 

New Hampton 3, Crestwood 0 

