Tuesday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports 

MN Prep Volleyball 

Cleveland 3, Alden-Conger 1 

Winona Cotter 3, Dover-Eyota 0 

Fillmore Central 3, St. Charles 0 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Kasson-Mantorville 2 

Hayfield 3, NRHEG 1 

Byron 3, Pine Island 1

Red Wing 3, John Marshall 1 

Century 3, Mayo 2 

Cannon Falls 3, Lourdes 0 

Rushford-Peterson 3, Houston 0 

Kingsland 3, Southland 1 

Stewartville 3, Goodhue 0 

IA Prep Volleyball 

Lake Mills 3, Forest City 0 

St. Ansgar 3, Newman Catholic 0 

North Union 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1

Riceville 3, Clarksville 0 

Rockford 3, North Butler 0 

Bishop Garrigan 3, West Hancock 0 

Charles City 3, Decorah 1 

Ames 3, Mason City 0 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer 

Dover-Eyota 6, PEM 1 

Kasson-Mantorville 1, Stewartville 0 

PIZM 2, Lake City 0 

Century 4, Mankato West 2 

Red Wing 5, Albert Lea 0 

John Marshall 2, Austin 1 

Lourdes 1, Byron 0 

Mayo 4, Winona 0 

St. Charles 6, Caledonia 2

MN Girls' Prep Soccer 

Byron 2, Lourdes 1 

Red Wing 4, Albert Lea 1 

John Marshall 2, Austin 1 

St. Charles 3, Caledonia 0 

Mankato West 1, Century 0 

Mayo 1, Winona 1 

