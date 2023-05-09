 Skip to main content
Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Softball

Hayfield 5, Houston 2 

Southland 17, Lyle-Pacelli 0 

Mankato East 8, Albert Lea 5

Winona 8, Austin 0 

Chatfield 9, Caledonia 2 

Owatonna 12, John Marshall 0 

Century 2, Mayo 0 

St. Charles 5, Winona Cotter 3 

Byron 2, Stewartville 0 

Wabasha-Kellogg 10, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 4

Prep Adapted Softball

Rochester 6, St. Paul Humboldt 4

MN Prep Baseball

Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 5, GMLOK 3

JWP 3, Hayfield 1 

Southland 8, Lyle-Pacelli 1 

NRHEG 4, Triton 1 

St. Charles 5, Winona Cotter 3

Albert Lea 13, Mankato East 7 

Caledonia 8, Chatfield 0 

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 11, Wabasha-Kellogg 1 

Owatonna 8, John Marshall 4 

Mayo 11, Century 4

Stewartville 6, Lourdes 0 

Austin 10, Winona 5

MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse

Mayo 16, Hastings 9

Century 13, JM/Lourdes 4

IA Boys' Prep Soccer

NPSL

Med City 3, Austin Villa 0 

