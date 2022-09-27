Tuesday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Volleyball
Hayfield 3, Pine Island 0
Century 3, Northfield 2
Albert Lea 3, Austin 1
Mayo 3, Red Wing 0
Stewartville 3, Lourdes 0
IA Prep Volleyball
Forest City 3, Bishop Garrigan 0
Belmond-Klemme 3, West Hancock 0
Central Springs 3, Newman Catholic 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2
North Butler 3, West Fork 1
Osage 3, Rockford 0
St. Ansgar 3, Northwood-Kensett 0
Charles City 3, Crestwood 1
MN Girls' Prep Soccer
PIZM 10, Triton 0
Mayo 4, Austin 0
Kasson-Mantorville 4, Red Wing 1
Dover-Eyota 1, St. Charles 1
MN Boys' Prep Soccer
Lourdes 10, Cannon Falls 0
Mankato East 1, Albert Lea 0
Century 3, Faribault 0
Owatonna 2, John Marshall 1
Mayo 3, Austin 0
Lake City 3, Stewartville 0