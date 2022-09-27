 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Much of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Volleyball 

Hayfield 3, Pine Island 0 

Century 3, Northfield 2

Albert Lea 3, Austin 1

Mayo 3, Red Wing 0 

Stewartville 3, Lourdes 0 

IA Prep Volleyball 

Forest City 3, Bishop Garrigan 0

Belmond-Klemme 3, West Hancock 0  

Central Springs 3, Newman Catholic 0 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2 

North Butler 3, West Fork 1 

Osage 3, Rockford 0 

St. Ansgar 3, Northwood-Kensett 0 

Charles City 3, Crestwood 1 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer

PIZM 10, Triton 0 

Mayo 4, Austin 0 

Kasson-Mantorville 4, Red Wing 1 

Dover-Eyota 1, St. Charles 1 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer

Lourdes 10, Cannon Falls 0 

Mankato East 1, Albert Lea 0  

Century 3, Faribault 0 

Owatonna 2, John Marshall 1 

Mayo 3, Austin 0 

Lake City 3, Stewartville 0 

Recommended for you