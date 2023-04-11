Tuesday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Softball
Houston 11, GE/AC 7
Rushford-Peterson 15, FC/L 5
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 10, Stewartville 2
Owatonna 19, Austin 0
Mayo 8, Faribault 1
Mankato West 13, Albert Lea 1
Chatfield 13, PEM 2
Pine Island 10, Lourdes 5
MN Prep Baseball
Mankato West 7, Albert Lea 6
Byron 9, Cannon Falls 4
Chatfield 10, PEM 6
FC/L 6, Rushford-Peterson 5
Owatonna 5, Austin 1
Pine Island 5, Lourdes 1
Mayo 4, Faribault 0
Stewartville 3, Kasson-Mantorville 2
IA Girls' Prep Soccer
Mason City 11, Des Moines East 0