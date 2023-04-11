 Skip to main content
Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Softball

Houston 11, GE/AC 7

Rushford-Peterson 15, FC/L 5 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 10, Stewartville 2 

Owatonna 19, Austin 0 

Mayo 8, Faribault 1

Mankato West 13, Albert Lea 1 

Chatfield 13, PEM 2 

Pine Island 10, Lourdes 5  

MN Prep Baseball 

Mankato West 7, Albert Lea 6 

Byron 9, Cannon Falls 4 

Chatfield 10, PEM 6

FC/L 6, Rushford-Peterson 5 

Owatonna 5, Austin 1 

Pine Island 5, Lourdes 1 

Mayo 4, Faribault 0 

Stewartville 3, Kasson-Mantorville 2 

IA Girls' Prep Soccer 

Mason City 11, Des Moines East 0 

