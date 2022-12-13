Tuesday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Century 2, Mayo 1 (OT)
South St. Paul 3, Dodge County 2
Albert Lea 2, New Ulm 0
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Owatonna 4, Albert Lea 3
Mayo 16, Red Wing 1
Lourdes 1, Winona 0 (OT)
Mankato West 6, Austin 3
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Mayo 58, John Marshall 56
Schaeffer Academy 56, LeRoy-Ostrander 48
Caledonia 73, Rushford-Peterson 50
Austin 75, Red Wing 43
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 74, Bishop Garrigan 49
Waverly-Shell Rock 81, Charles City 77
Newman Catholic 91, Rockford 53
Clear Lake 79, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38
Don Bosco 78, Riceville 55
Osage 58, North Butler 40
Decorah 64, Crestwood 61
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 42
AC/GE 60, Mankato Loyola 37
Grand Meadow 51, Spring Grove 34
Hayfield 67, Houston 34
Schaeffer Academy 66, Lyle-Pacelli 34
Stewartville 82, Lake City 19
Kingsland 67, Randolph 49
Century 56, Owatonna 47
PEM 79, Lewiston-Altura 66
Red Wing 62, Austin 42
Chatfield 76, Wabasha-Kellogg 41
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Osage 55, North Butler 27
North Iowa 52, West Hancock 49
Riceville 60, Don Bosco 16
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Charles City 18
West Fork 75, Central Springs 31
Des Moines North 64, Mason City 59
Bishop Garrigan 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41
Newman Catholic 60, Rockford 22
Decorah 60, Crestwood 31