Tuesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Tuesday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Century 2, Mayo 1 (OT)

South St. Paul 3, Dodge County 2 

Albert Lea 2, New Ulm 0 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Owatonna 4, Albert Lea 3 

Mayo 16, Red Wing 1 

Lourdes 1, Winona 0 (OT)

Mankato West 6, Austin 3 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Mayo 58, John Marshall 56 

Schaeffer Academy 56, LeRoy-Ostrander 48

Caledonia 73, Rushford-Peterson 50

Austin 75, Red Wing 43

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 74, Bishop Garrigan 49 

Waverly-Shell Rock 81, Charles City 77 

Newman Catholic 91, Rockford 53

Clear Lake 79, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38

Don Bosco 78, Riceville 55

Osage 58, North Butler 40

Decorah 64, Crestwood 61

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 42 

AC/GE 60, Mankato Loyola 37

Grand Meadow 51, Spring Grove 34

Hayfield 67, Houston 34

Schaeffer Academy 66, Lyle-Pacelli 34

Stewartville 82, Lake City 19

Kingsland 67, Randolph 49

Century 56, Owatonna 47 

PEM 79, Lewiston-Altura 66

Red Wing 62, Austin 42

Chatfield 76, Wabasha-Kellogg 41

IA Girls' Prep Basketball

Osage 55, North Butler 27

North Iowa 52, West Hancock 49

Riceville 60, Don Bosco 16

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Charles City 18

West Fork 75, Central Springs 31

Des Moines North 64, Mason City 59

Bishop Garrigan 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41

Newman Catholic 60, Rockford 22 

Decorah 60, Crestwood 31

