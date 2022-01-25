 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST UNTIL NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, 9 PM CST until noon CST
Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM CST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Tuesday sports scores in North Iowa and Southeastern Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is a look at the prep scores from Southeastern Minnesota and North Iowa.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Century 7, John Marshall 4 

Albert Lea 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1

Dodge County 7, Winona 3

Mayo 13, Faribault 0 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Dodge County 4, Park of Cottage Grove 1 

Minnehaha United 9, Mayo 0 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lanesboro 62, Lyle-Pacelli 59

Fillmore Central 93, Wabasha-Kellogg 55 

Rushford-Peterson 64, St. Charles 31 

Mankato Loyola 85, Alden-Conger 35 

Kasson-Mantorville 61, Lourdes 50 

Southland 77, Mabel-Canton 38

Spring Grove 63, Kingsland 38 

Stewartville 52, Lake City 46 

Randolph 59, Triton 54 

Austin 76, Mankato West 51 

Northfield 53, John Marshall 48

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Hayfield 40, Blooming Prairie 38 

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Lourdes 41 

Stewartville 72, Lake City 67 

John Marshall 54, Northfield 20 

Kingsland 63, Spring 34

Mankato Loyola 33, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 32 

NRHEG 70, JWP 38

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Charles City 65, Forest City 44

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46, Clear Lake 40

West Hancock 48, North Iowa 44 

Riceville 38, Don Bosco 36 

Lake Mills 79, Eagle Grove 21 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, Bishop Garrigan 43

Newman Catholic 79, Rockford 25 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

West Hancock 64, North Iowa 31 

West Fork 45, Central Springs 31

Clear Lake 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 29

Lake Mills 51, Eagle Grove 26 

Forest City 46, Waverly-Shell Rock 43 

Bishop Garrigan 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44

Nashua-Plainfield 40, St. Ansgar 38

Osage 57, North Butler 12 

Valley 62, Mason City 58 

Newman Catholic 67, Rockford 41 

Keokuk 59, West Hancock 29 

Recommended for you