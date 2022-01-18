 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with gusty winds will create wind chill values less
than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds may also
create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural areas
which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional bitter cold
nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Tuesday sports scores in Minnesota and Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday Minnesota and Iowa Sports Scores

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

MN Prep Girls' Hockey 

Lakeville South 8, Dodge County 3 

Austin 3, Worthington 2 

MN Prep Boys' Hockey 

Austin 3, Worthington 1 

John Marshall 7, Faribault 3

Hastings 3, Mayo 2 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

St. Clair 91, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 40 

NHREG 78, United South Central 22

Grand Meadow 64, Southland 25 

Mayo 59, Northfield 28 

Kingsland 58, Lyle-Pacelli 41 

Austin 84, Faribault 25 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Spring Grove 56, La Crescent-Hokah 41 

NHREG 71, United South Central 42

Austin 75, Faribault 55 

Mayo 71, Northfield 62 

Leroy-Ostrander 77, Glenville-Emmons 47

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

West Hancock 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34

Bishop Garrigan 80, Lake Mills 33

Nashua-Plainfield 58, Newman Catholic 29

Osage 43, St. Ansgar 28 

West Fork 63, Northwood-Kensett 26 

Riceville 68, Janesville 26

Clear Lake 60, Algona 22 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59, West Hancock 49 

West Fork 69, Northwood-Kensett 55 

Lake Mills 75, Bishop Garrigan 32

Forest City 68, North Union 39 

Osage 69, St. Ansgar 39 

Riceville 50, Janesville 38 

Johnston 86, Mason City 40 

Clear Lake 75, Algona 57

