Tuesday sports scores in Minnesota and Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
MN Prep Girls' Hockey
Lakeville South 8, Dodge County 3
Austin 3, Worthington 2
MN Prep Boys' Hockey
Austin 3, Worthington 1
John Marshall 7, Faribault 3
Hastings 3, Mayo 2
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
St. Clair 91, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 40
NHREG 78, United South Central 22
Grand Meadow 64, Southland 25
Mayo 59, Northfield 28
Kingsland 58, Lyle-Pacelli 41
Austin 84, Faribault 25
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Spring Grove 56, La Crescent-Hokah 41
NHREG 71, United South Central 42
Austin 75, Faribault 55
Mayo 71, Northfield 62
Leroy-Ostrander 77, Glenville-Emmons 47
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
West Hancock 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34
Bishop Garrigan 80, Lake Mills 33
Nashua-Plainfield 58, Newman Catholic 29
Osage 43, St. Ansgar 28
West Fork 63, Northwood-Kensett 26
Riceville 68, Janesville 26
Clear Lake 60, Algona 22
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59, West Hancock 49
West Fork 69, Northwood-Kensett 55
Lake Mills 75, Bishop Garrigan 32
Forest City 68, North Union 39
Osage 69, St. Ansgar 39
Riceville 50, Janesville 38
Johnston 86, Mason City 40
Clear Lake 75, Algona 57