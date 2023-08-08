 Skip to main content
Tuesday sports scores and stories

Here are the sports stories and scores from Tuesday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

Amateur Baseball 

Rochester 3, Northfield 0 

MLB 

Detroit 6, Minnesota 0 

WNBA 

Minnesota 88, Chicago 79

