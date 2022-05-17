Tuesday prep sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Boys' Lacrosse
Mankato 16, Century 5
MN Prep Girls' Lacrosse
Century 13, Mankato 10
MN Prep Baseball
Triton 6, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4
Stewartville 12, Pine Island 4
Lyle-Pacelli 3, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 1
Lourdes 4, Caldeonia 0
Dover-Eyota 12, Lewiston-Altura 2
MN Prep Softball
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 6, Lyle-Pacelli 5
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 9, Lyle-Pacelli 8
Mankato East 8, Mayo 0
St. Charles 13, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 2
Hayfield 9, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1
Triton 15, Lake City 5
Cannon Falls 8, Blooming Prairie 2
Dover-Eyota 9, Lewiston-Altura 1
Chatfield 10, Rushford-Peterson 0
Lourdes 17, Stewartville 7
IA Prep Boys' Soccer
Hudson 10, Charles City 0