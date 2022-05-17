 Skip to main content
Tuesday prep sports scores

  Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Boys' Lacrosse

Mankato 16, Century 5 

MN Prep Girls' Lacrosse

Century 13, Mankato 10 

MN Prep Baseball

Triton 6, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4

Stewartville 12, Pine Island 4

Lyle-Pacelli 3, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 1  

Lourdes 4, Caldeonia 0 

Dover-Eyota 12, Lewiston-Altura 2

MN Prep Softball

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 6, Lyle-Pacelli 5

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 9, Lyle-Pacelli 8 

Mankato East 8, Mayo 0 

St. Charles 13, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 2 

Hayfield 9, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1 

Triton 15, Lake City 5 

Cannon Falls 8, Blooming Prairie 2 

Dover-Eyota 9, Lewiston-Altura 1 

Chatfield 10, Rushford-Peterson 0 

Lourdes 17, Stewartville 7 

IA Prep Boys' Soccer 

Hudson 10, Charles City 0 

