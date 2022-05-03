 Skip to main content
Tuesday prep sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Softball 

Faribault 13, Albert Lea 3 

Faribault 28, Albert Lea 10

Mankato West 17, Century 0 

Chatfield 14, Caledonia/Spring Grove 5

Mankato East 14, Austin 0 

St. Charles 9, La Crescent-Hokah 3

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 21, Schaeffer Academy 1 

Lyle-Pacelli 14, Houston 4

GMLOK 3, Southland 0 

GMLOK 12, Southland 2  

NRHEG 1, WEM 0 

MN Prep Baseball 

Albert Lea 4, Faribault 2 

Randolph 6, Hayfield 5 

Mankato West 4, Century 3 

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4, Fillmore Central 0 

Lyle-Pacelli 20, Houston 6 

Lyle-Pacelli 15, Houston 5 

IA Prep Girls' Soccer 

IA Prep Boys' Soccer 

