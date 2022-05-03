Tuesday prep sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Softball
Faribault 13, Albert Lea 3
Faribault 28, Albert Lea 10
Mankato West 17, Century 0
Chatfield 14, Caledonia/Spring Grove 5
Mankato East 14, Austin 0
St. Charles 9, La Crescent-Hokah 3
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 21, Schaeffer Academy 1
Lyle-Pacelli 14, Houston 4
GMLOK 3, Southland 0
GMLOK 12, Southland 2
NRHEG 1, WEM 0
MN Prep Baseball
Albert Lea 4, Faribault 2
Randolph 6, Hayfield 5
Mankato West 4, Century 3
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4, Fillmore Central 0
Lyle-Pacelli 20, Houston 6
Lyle-Pacelli 15, Houston 5
IA Prep Girls' Soccer
IA Prep Boys' Soccer