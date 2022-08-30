Tuesday prep sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Volleyball
Stewartville 3, Cannon Falls 2
Spring Grove 3, Lyle-Pacelli 0
Rushford-Peterson 3, Dover-Eyota 0
Caledonia 3, St. Charles 0
Fillmore Central 3, Lewiston-Altura 0
Mabel-Canton 3, Kingsland 0
IA Prep Volleyball
Lake Mills 3, Belmond-Klemme 0
Rockford 3, West Fork 1
NRHEG 3, Alden-Conger 2
MN Prep Boys' Soccer
Byron 16, Cannon Falls 0
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Lourdes 6, Stewartville 0
Dover-Eyota 3, Schaeffer Academy 0
MN Prep Girls' Soccer
Kasson-Mantorville 3, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Byron 6, Cannon Falls 0
Century 4, Red Wing 1
Mason City Cross Country Invitational Results