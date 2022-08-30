 Skip to main content
Tuesday prep sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Volleyball 

Stewartville 3, Cannon Falls 2 

Spring Grove 3, Lyle-Pacelli 0 

Rushford-Peterson 3, Dover-Eyota 0 

Caledonia 3, St. Charles 0 

Fillmore Central 3, Lewiston-Altura 0 

Mabel-Canton 3, Kingsland 0 

IA Prep Volleyball

Lake Mills 3, Belmond-Klemme 0 

Rockford 3, West Fork 1 

NRHEG 3, Alden-Conger 2 

MN Prep Boys' Soccer 

Byron 16, Cannon Falls 0 

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1 

Lourdes 6, Stewartville 0 

Dover-Eyota 3, Schaeffer Academy 0 

MN Prep Girls' Soccer 

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0 

Byron 6, Cannon Falls 0 

Century 4, Red Wing 1 

Mason City Cross Country Invitational Results 

