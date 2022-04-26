 Skip to main content
Tuesday prep sports scores

MN Prep Softball 

Century 1, Albert Lea 0 

St. Charles 2, Cotter 0 

Mayo 5, Red Wing 4

Randolph 10, Triton 2 

Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 16, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1

Cannon Falls 13, Lourdes 0 

Hayfield 11, Blooming Prairie 1 

Chatfield 10, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 0

Dover-Eyota 11, Rushford-Peterson 0 

Northfield 22, Austin 2 

Mankato East 14, John Marshall 0 

NRHEG 12, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2

MN Prep Baseball 

Mayo 6, Red Wing 4

Hayfield 4, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0 

Chatfield 7, Fillmore Central 0 

Stewartville 10, Goodhue 0 

Pine Island 1, Kasson-Mantorville 0 

Northfield 7, Austin 2

Albert Lea 4, Century 2 

Byron 2, Lourdes 1 

St. Charles 8, Winona Cotter 6 

MN Prep Girls' Lacrosse

Farmington 9, Century 6

MN Prep Boys' Lacrosse

New Prague 9, Century 8 

IA Girls' Prep Soccer 

Ankeny 4, Mason City 0

IA Boys' Prep Soccer 

Ankeny 8, Mason City 0 

