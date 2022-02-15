Tuesday night prep sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Kasson-Mantorville 39, Byron 31
Rushford-Peterson 63, Leroy-Ostrander 50
Triton 68, Lyle-Pacelli 37
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Riceville 57, Northwood-Kensett 42
Nashua-Plainfield 50, St. Ansgar 30
Osage 46, Wapsie Valley 37
South Hamilton 59, Lake Mills 42
West Fork 50, South Hardin 43
Belmond-Klemme 41, Central Springs 29
West Hancock 60, Manson - NW Webster 45
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Austin 71, Northfield 68
Rushford-Peterson 61, Grand Meadow 50
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Waukee Northwest 80, Mason City 41
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Mayo 13, Austin 1
Northfield 7, John Marshall 2
Dodge County 7, Mankato West 4