 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday night prep sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Kasson-Mantorville 39, Byron 31

Rushford-Peterson 63, Leroy-Ostrander 50

Triton 68, Lyle-Pacelli 37 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Riceville 57, Northwood-Kensett 42

Nashua-Plainfield 50, St. Ansgar 30

Osage 46, Wapsie Valley 37 

South Hamilton 59, Lake Mills 42 

West Fork 50, South Hardin 43 

Belmond-Klemme 41, Central Springs 29 

West Hancock 60, Manson - NW Webster 45

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Austin 71, Northfield 68

Rushford-Peterson 61, Grand Meadow 50

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Waukee Northwest 80, Mason City 41 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Mayo 13, Austin 1 

Northfield 7, John Marshall 2

Dodge County 7, Mankato West 4 

Recommended for you