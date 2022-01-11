 Skip to main content
Tuesday Minnesota and Iowa prep sports scores

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

MN Prep Girls' Hockey

Mankato East 11, Century 0 

Luverne 6, Albert Lea 0 

MN Prep Boys' Hockey

Mankato East/Loyola 2, Dodge County 1

Waseca 7, Austin 4 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Lake City 60, Lourdes 43 

Albert Lea 47, Northfield 34

Austin 63, Winona 25 

Kingsland 62, Rushford-Peterson 42 

Century 66, Mayo 44 

Blooming Prairie 59, Northfield 48 

Cannon Falls 61, St. Charles 14 

Hayfield 53, Kenyon-Wanamingo 31 

John Marshall 48, Red Wing 38 

NRHEG 68, Medford 74

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Randolph 77, Blooming Prairie 41 

Spring Grove 44, Grand Meadow 40 

Lake City 74, Lourdes 54 

Austin 55, Winona 48 

Hayfield 44, Kenyon-Wanamingo 40 

Kasson-Mantorville 56, Byron 52 

Leroy-Ostrander 59, Schaeffer Academy 41 

Lyle-Pacelli 75, Mabel-Canton 36 

Northfield 95, Albert Lea 52 

NRHEG 84, Medford 58 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

West Hancock 51, Lake Mills 41

Northwood-Kensett 56, North Butler 48 

Osage 47, Newman Catholic 38 

St. Ansgar 45, Central Springs 34 

West Fork 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 30 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lake Mills 61, West Hancock 43 

Osage 79, Newman Catholic 65 

St. Ansgar 50, Central Springs 28

Forest City 48, Eagle Grove 33

Iowa Falls-Alden 71, West Fork 33 

Mason City 70, Fort Dodge 58

