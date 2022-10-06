 Skip to main content
Thursday sports scores

  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Volleyball 

Century 3, Faribault 1 

Caledonia 3, Chatfield 1 

Mankato East 3, Albert Lea 1

Blooming Prairie 3, Triton 2 

Grand Meadow 3, Schaeffer Academy 0 

Spring Grove 3, Kingsland 0 

Houston 3, LeRoy-Ostrander 2 

Mabel-Canton 3, Lyle-Pacelli 0 

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Red Wing 0 

Mayo 3, Austin 0 

Stewartville 3, Fillmore Central 1 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Pine Island 0 

IA Prep Volleyball 

Cedar Falls 2, Mason City 0 

Rockford 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 

West Delaware 2, Mason City 0 

Waterloo East 2, Mason City 0 

MN Girls' Soccer

Mankato East 4, Century 2 

Mankato West 9, Austin 1 

Mankato Loyola 8, Triton 0 

PIZM 4, Lake City 0 

John Marshall 2, Northfield 1 

St. Charles 0, Lourdes 0 (OT)

Mayo 5, Albert Lea 0 

MN Boys' Soccer 

Mayo 6, Albert Lea 0 

Austin 2, Mankato West 1

Stewartville 4, Caledonia 0 

Kasson-Mantorville 3, PEM 1

JM 2, Northfield 1 

Century 3, Mankato West 2 

