Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Thursday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Baseball

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 14, Lewiston-Altura 4

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 13, Lewiston-Altura 3

Blooming Prairie 10, Triton 8

NRHEG 9, JWP 6

Lyle-Pacelli 9, Southland 2

Randolph 5, Hayfield 2

John Marshall 7, Austin 3

Lourdes 10, Goodhue 0 

Albert Lea 7, Mayo 2

Dover-Eyota 11, St. Charles 0 

Stewartville 7, Cannon Falls 4

MN Prep Softball 

New Life Academy 4, Schaeffer Academy 0 

New Life Academy 21, Schaeffer Academy 5

Byron 11, Lourdes 1 

St. Charles 4, Dover-Eyota 2

NRHEG 14, JWP 4

Pine Island 14, Goodhue 1 

Randolph 8, Hayfield 0 

Southland 13, Lyle-Pacelli 0 

Blooming Prairie 11, Triton 6

Mayo 6, Albert Lea 2

MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse

Mayo 15, Owatonna 10

MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse

Century 17, Northfield 7 

Mankato 6, JM/Lourdes 4

IA Girls' Prep Soccer

Mason City 6, Clear Lake 0 

IA Boys' Prep Soccer 

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 

