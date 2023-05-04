Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Baseball
Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 14, Lewiston-Altura 4
Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 13, Lewiston-Altura 3
Blooming Prairie 10, Triton 8
NRHEG 9, JWP 6
Lyle-Pacelli 9, Southland 2
Randolph 5, Hayfield 2
John Marshall 7, Austin 3
Lourdes 10, Goodhue 0
Albert Lea 7, Mayo 2
Dover-Eyota 11, St. Charles 0
Stewartville 7, Cannon Falls 4
MN Prep Softball
New Life Academy 4, Schaeffer Academy 0
New Life Academy 21, Schaeffer Academy 5
Byron 11, Lourdes 1
St. Charles 4, Dover-Eyota 2
NRHEG 14, JWP 4
Pine Island 14, Goodhue 1
Randolph 8, Hayfield 0
Southland 13, Lyle-Pacelli 0
Blooming Prairie 11, Triton 6
Mayo 6, Albert Lea 2
MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse
Mayo 15, Owatonna 10
MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse
Century 17, Northfield 7
Mankato 6, JM/Lourdes 4
IA Girls' Prep Soccer
Mason City 6, Clear Lake 0
IA Boys' Prep Soccer
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0