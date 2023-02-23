 Skip to main content
Thursday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Thursday.

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Mayo 4, John Marshall 0

Century 5, Hastings 4 (OT)

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

Fillmore Central 53, Houston 41 

Kingsland 64, Spring Grove 49

Goodhue 77, Pine Island 21

Winona Cotter 49, St. Charles 34

Lake City 56, Triton 46

Dover-Eyota 64, Chatfield 53

Grand Meadow 60, Schaeffer Academy 29

Hayfield 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 39

IA Girls' Prep Basketball

West Fork 56, Maquoketa Valley 37

Bishop Garrigan 76, Riceville 41

IA Boys' Prep Basketball

Charles City 64, Mount Vernon 61 

Clear Lake 60, Ballard 54

