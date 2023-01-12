Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 6, Waseca 3
John Marshall 4, South St. Paul 1
Winona 6, Austin 3
Albert Lea 3, Mankato West 2 (OT)
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Albert Lea 7, Mankato West 0
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Goodhue 67, Kingsland 33
Lanesboro 87, Alden-Conger 64
Mankato East 107, Albert Lea 51
La Crescent-Hokah 77, Chatfield 68
Rushford-Peterson 68, Dover-Eyota 43
Fillmore Central 91, Lewiston-Altura 56
PEM 61, Pine Island 40
Winona Cotter 62, St. Charles 53
Kasson-Mantorville 78, Byron 67
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
West Hancock 58, North Union 52
Dike-New Hartford 77, West Fork 72
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Spring Grove 57, Mabel-Canton 45
GHEC-Truman-Martin Luther 65, AC/GE 51
Byron 66, Kasson-Mantorville 55
Hayfield 47, Randolph 42
Caledonia 61, Triton 34
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Riceville 40, Central Springs 33
North Union 49, West Hancock 29
Lake Mills 47, North Iowa 21
Clear Lake 58, Roland-Story 31