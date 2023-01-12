 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Patchy Freezing Drizzle Possible Through Late Evening...

Very light snow and patchy freezing drizzle will work their way
southward across the area late this evening. While little if any
accumulations are expected, a few slick spots could develop on
untreated roads and other cold, mostly elevated surfaces.

Exercise caution if traveling late this evening. Assume wet
looking roads could be slick. Take it slow

Thursday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Thursday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Dodge County 6, Waseca 3 

John Marshall 4, South St. Paul 1 

Winona 6, Austin 3 

Albert Lea 3, Mankato West 2 (OT)

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Albert Lea 7, Mankato West 0 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Goodhue 67, Kingsland 33 

Lanesboro 87, Alden-Conger 64

Mankato East 107, Albert Lea 51

La Crescent-Hokah 77, Chatfield 68

Rushford-Peterson 68, Dover-Eyota 43

Fillmore Central 91, Lewiston-Altura 56

PEM 61, Pine Island 40

Winona Cotter 62, St. Charles 53

Kasson-Mantorville 78, Byron 67

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

West Hancock 58, North Union 52

Dike-New Hartford 77, West Fork 72

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Spring Grove 57, Mabel-Canton 45

GHEC-Truman-Martin Luther 65, AC/GE 51

Byron 66, Kasson-Mantorville 55

Hayfield 47, Randolph 42

Caledonia 61, Triton 34

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Riceville 40, Central Springs 33

North Union 49, West Hancock 29

Lake Mills 47, North Iowa 21

Clear Lake 58, Roland-Story 31

