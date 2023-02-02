Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Albert Lea 5, Winona 2
John Marshall 6, Northfield 4
Austin 3, Red Wing 3 (OT)
Century 12, Mankato East 1
Mayo 5, Lakeville North 3
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Mankato East 11, Mayo 0
Albert Lea 6, Winona 0
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Martin County West 78, Alden-Conger 45
Mabel-Canton 67, Houston 59
Lanesboro 78, Grand Meadow 38
Lourdes 58, Kasson-Mantorville 42
Lyle-Pacelli 61, Schaeffer Academy 46
Spring Grove 72, Glenville-Emmons 31
Owatonna 69, Century 56
Austin 59, Red Wing 43
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Clear Lake 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44
Northwood-Kensett 61, Belmond-Klemme 36
Riceville 80, Rockford 76
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 53, Spring Grove 40
St. Charles 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 41
Randolph 53, Pine Island 29
Grand Meadow 54, Lanesboro 36
JWP 73, Triton 71
Lyle-Pacelli 42, Schaeffer Academy 39
Houston 72, Mabel-Canton 38
Stewartville 68, Goodhue 51
Austin 59, Red Wing 43
Century 67, Owatonna 44
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33
New Hampton 52, Central Springs 42
Belmond-Klemme 43, Northwood-Kensett 35
Riceville 61, Rockford 15