Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Thursday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Albert Lea 5, Winona 2 

John Marshall 6, Northfield 4

Austin 3, Red Wing 3 (OT)

Century 12, Mankato East 1 

Mayo 5, Lakeville North 3

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Mankato East 11, Mayo 0 

Albert Lea 6, Winona 0 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Martin County West 78, Alden-Conger 45

Mabel-Canton 67, Houston 59

Lanesboro 78, Grand Meadow 38

Lourdes 58, Kasson-Mantorville 42

Lyle-Pacelli 61, Schaeffer Academy 46

Spring Grove 72, Glenville-Emmons 31 

Owatonna 69, Century 56

Austin 59, Red Wing 43

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Clear Lake 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44

Northwood-Kensett 61, Belmond-Klemme 36

Riceville 80, Rockford 76

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 53, Spring Grove 40

St. Charles 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 41

Randolph 53, Pine Island 29

Grand Meadow 54, Lanesboro 36

JWP 73, Triton 71

Lyle-Pacelli 42, Schaeffer Academy 39

Houston 72, Mabel-Canton 38

Stewartville 68, Goodhue 51

Austin 59, Red Wing 43

Century 67, Owatonna 44

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33

New Hampton 52, Central Springs 42

Belmond-Klemme 43, Northwood-Kensett 35 

Riceville 61, Rockford 15

