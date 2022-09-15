 Skip to main content
Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Thursday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer 

Lourdes 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1 

Austin 0, Albert Lea 0 (2OT)

St. Charles 6, Caledonia 0 

Mayo 3, Red Wing 0 

Mankato West 1, John Marshall 0 

Byron 3, PIZM 0 

Century 4, Northfield 1 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer

PIZM 3, Byron 0 

Mayo 7, Red Wing 1 

John Marshall 4, Mankato West 1 

Austin 6, Albert Lea 0 

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 5, Caledonia 0 

Lourdes 4, Kasson-Mantorville 0 

MN Prep Volleyball 

Alden-Conger 3, Madelia 0 

Schaeffer Academy 3, Lyle-Pacelli 0 

Hayfield 3, JWP 0 

Grand Meadow 3, Houston 0 

Chatfield 3, St. Charles 1 

Red Wing 3, Austin 2 

Byron 3, Goodhue 2 

Fillmore Central 3, PEM 0 

Spring Grove 3, Glenville-Emmons 0 

Century 3, Mankato West 0 

NRHEG 3, Triton 2 

Mayo 3, John Marshall 0 

Lanesboro 3, Southland 2 

IA Prep Volleyball

Newman Catholic 3, West Hancock 1 

Des Moines Roosevelt 3, Mason City 0 

Crestwood 3, Clear Lake 2 

Janesville 3, Riceville 0 

