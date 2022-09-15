Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Soccer
Lourdes 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Austin 0, Albert Lea 0 (2OT)
St. Charles 6, Caledonia 0
Mayo 3, Red Wing 0
Mankato West 1, John Marshall 0
Byron 3, PIZM 0
Century 4, Northfield 1
MN Boys' Prep Soccer
PIZM 3, Byron 0
Mayo 7, Red Wing 1
John Marshall 4, Mankato West 1
Austin 6, Albert Lea 0
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 5, Caledonia 0
Lourdes 4, Kasson-Mantorville 0
MN Prep Volleyball
Alden-Conger 3, Madelia 0
Schaeffer Academy 3, Lyle-Pacelli 0
Hayfield 3, JWP 0
Grand Meadow 3, Houston 0
Chatfield 3, St. Charles 1
Red Wing 3, Austin 2
Byron 3, Goodhue 2
Fillmore Central 3, PEM 0
Spring Grove 3, Glenville-Emmons 0
Century 3, Mankato West 0
NRHEG 3, Triton 2
Mayo 3, John Marshall 0
Lanesboro 3, Southland 2
IA Prep Volleyball
Newman Catholic 3, West Hancock 1
Des Moines Roosevelt 3, Mason City 0
Crestwood 3, Clear Lake 2
Janesville 3, Riceville 0