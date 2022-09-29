Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Football
Chatfield 51, La Crescent-Hokah 7
MN Girls' Prep Soccer
Kasson-Mantorville 2, Byron 2 (OT)
Winona Cotter 3, St. Charles 1
Austin 2, Faribault 1
Lake City 3, Stewartville 1
Century 2, John Marshall 0
Lourdes 6, Cannon Falls 0
Mayo 1, Northfield 0
Winona 3, Albert Lea 0
MN Boys' Prep Soccer
John Marshall 2, Century 1
Mayo 2, Northfield 1
Lourdes 2, Holy Family 2 (OT)
Winona 2, Albert Lea 1
Austin 1, Faribault 1 (OT)
PIZM 11, Triton 0
MN Prep Volleyball
Kasson-Mantorville 3, Pine Island 0
Mayo 3, Owatonna 0
Alden-Conger 3, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 0
Northfield 3, Austin 0
Albert Lea 3, Mankato West 2
NRHEG 3, Blooming Prairie 0
Mankato East 3, John Marshall 2
Spring Grove 3, Schaeffer Academy 0
Lake City 3, St. Charles 0
United South Central 3, Triton 0
Byron 3, Caledonia 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Fillmore Central 0
LeRoy-Ostrander 3, Glenville-Emmons 0
Hayfield 3, Maple River 0
Rushford-Peterson 3, Kingsland 0
Lewiston-Altura 3, PEM 1
Mabel-Canton 3, Houston 0
Century 3, Winona 0
IA Prep Volleyball
Central Springs 3, West Fork 0
Don Bosco 3, Riceville 0
St. Ansgar 3, Nashua-Plainfield 1