Thursday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Thursday.

MN Prep Football 

Chatfield 51, La Crescent-Hokah 7 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer 

Kasson-Mantorville 2, Byron 2 (OT)

Winona Cotter 3, St. Charles 1 

Austin 2, Faribault 1 

Lake City 3, Stewartville 1 

Century 2, John Marshall 0 

Lourdes 6, Cannon Falls 0 

Mayo 1, Northfield 0 

Winona 3, Albert Lea 0 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer 

John Marshall 2, Century 1 

Mayo 2, Northfield 1 

Lourdes 2, Holy Family 2 (OT)

Winona 2, Albert Lea 1

Austin 1, Faribault 1 (OT)

PIZM 11, Triton 0 

MN Prep Volleyball 

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Pine Island 0 

Mayo 3, Owatonna 0 

Alden-Conger 3, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 0 

Northfield 3, Austin 0 

Albert Lea 3, Mankato West 2 

NRHEG 3, Blooming Prairie 0 

Mankato East 3, John Marshall 2 

Spring Grove 3, Schaeffer Academy 0 

Lake City 3, St. Charles 0 

United South Central 3, Triton 0 

Byron 3, Caledonia 0 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Fillmore Central 0 

LeRoy-Ostrander 3, Glenville-Emmons 0 

Hayfield 3, Maple River 0 

Rushford-Peterson 3, Kingsland 0 

Lewiston-Altura 3, PEM 1 

Mabel-Canton 3, Houston 0 

Century 3, Winona 0 

IA Prep Volleyball

Central Springs 3, West Fork 0 

Don Bosco 3, Riceville 0 

St. Ansgar 3, Nashua-Plainfield 1 

