Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Thursday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse

Mayo 19, JM/Lourdes 5

Century 15, Mankato 3

MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse

Mankato 14, Century 9 

MN Prep Baseball

Northfield 6, Century 3 

Southland 14, GE/AC 0

Austin 10, Albert Lea 0 

NRHEG 11, Blooming Prairie 2

FC/L 8, St. Charles 4

Hayfield 12, Medford 1 

Kasson-Mantorville 5, Lake City 1 

Pine Island 7, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4

Mayo 15, John Marshall 4

Rushford-Peterson 4, Dover-Eyota 2 

Stewartville 12, Goodhue 2

United South Central 5, Triton 4

Chatfield 14, Winona Cotter 5

Southland 17, GE/AC 5

Century 6, Winona 0 

Byron 5, Stewartville 3

MN Prep Softball 

Cannon Falls 5, Pine Island 4

Goodhue 4, Lourdes 3

Hayfield 15, Medford 3

NRHEG 11, Blooming Prairie 1

Century 1, Northfield 0

St. Charles 12, FC/L 0

United South Central 3, Triton 2

Albert Lea 11, Austin 9

Byron 8, Stewartville 1 

Winona Cotter 3, Chatfield 2

Mayo 15, John Marshall 0 

Southland 17, AC/GE 5

IA Girls' Prep Soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2, Wright County 0

IA Boys' Prep Soccer 

GHV 3, Belmond-Klemme 1 

