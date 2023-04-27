Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse
Mayo 19, JM/Lourdes 5
Century 15, Mankato 3
MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse
Mankato 14, Century 9
MN Prep Baseball
Northfield 6, Century 3
Southland 14, GE/AC 0
Austin 10, Albert Lea 0
NRHEG 11, Blooming Prairie 2
FC/L 8, St. Charles 4
Hayfield 12, Medford 1
Kasson-Mantorville 5, Lake City 1
Pine Island 7, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4
Mayo 15, John Marshall 4
Rushford-Peterson 4, Dover-Eyota 2
Stewartville 12, Goodhue 2
United South Central 5, Triton 4
Chatfield 14, Winona Cotter 5
Southland 17, GE/AC 5
Century 6, Winona 0
Byron 5, Stewartville 3
MN Prep Softball
Cannon Falls 5, Pine Island 4
Goodhue 4, Lourdes 3
Hayfield 15, Medford 3
NRHEG 11, Blooming Prairie 1
Century 1, Northfield 0
St. Charles 12, FC/L 0
United South Central 3, Triton 2
Albert Lea 11, Austin 9
Byron 8, Stewartville 1
Winona Cotter 3, Chatfield 2
Mayo 15, John Marshall 0
Southland 17, AC/GE 5
IA Girls' Prep Soccer
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2, Wright County 0
IA Boys' Prep Soccer
GHV 3, Belmond-Klemme 1