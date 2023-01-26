 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Thursday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 83, Byron 82

Kasson-Mantorville 53, Pine Island 51

Century 80, Red Wing 50

Stewartville 53, Lake City 41

Kingsland 78, LeRoy-Ostrander 36

Lyle-Pacelli 92, Houston 37

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Forest City 56, Eagle Grove 39

Northwood-Kensett 61, North Iowa 60

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

Dover-Eyota 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 30

Grand Meadow 63, Lanesboro 40

Houston 71, Lyle-Pacelli 26

Kingsland 67, LeRoy-Ostrander 30

Stewartville 83, Lake City 47

Mabel-Canton 46, Southland 37

Spring Grove 58, Schaeffer Academy 54

Worthington 77, Albert Lea 59

Chatfield 72, Lewiston-Altura 59

PEM 60, St. Charles 51

Red Wing 45, Century 41

IA Girls' Prep Basketball

Columbus Catholic 43, Crestwood 32

Charles City 46, North Butler 30

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Minnesota River 4, Lourdes 3 (OT)

Northfield 3, Albert Lea 0 

Century 11, Austin 0 

John Marshall 3, Winona 2 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Austin 6, Worthington 1 

Northfield 4, Albert Lea 1 

Winona 4, Century 2

Recommended for you