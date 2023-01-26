Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 83, Byron 82
Kasson-Mantorville 53, Pine Island 51
Century 80, Red Wing 50
Stewartville 53, Lake City 41
Kingsland 78, LeRoy-Ostrander 36
Lyle-Pacelli 92, Houston 37
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Forest City 56, Eagle Grove 39
Northwood-Kensett 61, North Iowa 60
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Dover-Eyota 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 30
Grand Meadow 63, Lanesboro 40
Houston 71, Lyle-Pacelli 26
Kingsland 67, LeRoy-Ostrander 30
Stewartville 83, Lake City 47
Mabel-Canton 46, Southland 37
Spring Grove 58, Schaeffer Academy 54
Worthington 77, Albert Lea 59
Chatfield 72, Lewiston-Altura 59
PEM 60, St. Charles 51
Red Wing 45, Century 41
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Columbus Catholic 43, Crestwood 32
Charles City 46, North Butler 30
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Minnesota River 4, Lourdes 3 (OT)
Northfield 3, Albert Lea 0
Century 11, Austin 0
John Marshall 3, Winona 2
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Austin 6, Worthington 1
Northfield 4, Albert Lea 1
Winona 4, Century 2