Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse

Mayo 16, Northfield 10 

MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse

Mayo 17, Northfield 7

MN Prep Softball

Red Wing 10, Albert Lea 2 

Byron 5, Pine Island 0 

Martin Luther 20, Lyle-Pacelli 4

GMLOK 8, Spring Grove 0 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 17, Goodhue 3

La Crescent-Hokah 8, Rushford-Peterson 2 

St. Charles 10, PEM 1 

Albert Lea 6, Red Wing 5

MN Prep Baseball 

Chatfield 16, Wabasha-Kellogg 2

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 6, Caledonia 4 

Byron 6, Goodhue 2

PEM 11, St. Charles 1 

La Crescent-Hokah 6, Rushford-Peterson 2 

United South Central 5, Blooming Prairie 4 

Kasson-Mantorville 6, Winona 1 

Caledonia 7, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 4

IA Boys' Prep Soccer 

Clear Lake 10, Belmond-Klemme 0 

NJCAA Softball

Anoka-Ramsey 7, RCTC 2

St. Cloud 11, RCTC 6

NJCAA Baseball 

RCTC 11, Vermillion 10

RCTC 6, Riverland 0 

NIACC 5, Northeast 4

MLB 

Minnesota 5, San Diego 3 

