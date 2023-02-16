Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Albert Lea 3, Dodge County 2 (OT)
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 5, Winona 1
Northfield 9, Austin 0
Mayo 8, Mankato West 1
Century 12, Red Wing 0
John Marshall 6, Faribault 0
MN Boys' Prep Wrestling
IA Boys' Prep Wrestling
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44
Lake Mills 83, Sumner-Fredericksburg 60
Newman Catholic 74, Bishop Garrigan 65
Osage 50, North Fayette Valley 37
North Union 75, West Fork 65
South Hamilton 49, West Hancock 46
Decorah 75, Mason City 56
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Cannon Falls 86, St. Charles 42
Lanesboro 82, Fillmore Central 81
Lyle-Pacelli 77, Glenville-Emmons 42
Southland 101, LeRoy-Ostrander 51
St. Clair 73, Alden-Conger 43
Pine Island 64, Lewiston-Altura 53
John Marshall 57, Red Wing 37
La Crescent-Hokah 59, Rushford-Peterson 24
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Lanesboro 64, AC/GE 41
Stewartville 78, Kasson-Mantorville 48
Triton 62, Lewiston-Altura 28
Goodhue 67, Byron 51
PEM 63, Pine Island 21
Grand Meadow 60, Schaeffer Academy 44
Houston 49, Spring Grove 48
Winona 58, Austin 57
Kingsland 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 37