Thursday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Thursday.

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Albert Lea 3, Dodge County 2 (OT)

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Dodge County 5, Winona 1

Northfield 9, Austin 0 

Mayo 8, Mankato West 1 

Century 12, Red Wing 0

John Marshall 6, Faribault 0 

MN Boys' Prep Wrestling 

IA Boys'  Prep Wrestling 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44

Lake Mills 83, Sumner-Fredericksburg 60

Newman Catholic 74, Bishop Garrigan 65

Osage 50, North Fayette Valley 37

North Union 75, West Fork 65

South Hamilton 49, West Hancock 46

Decorah 75, Mason City 56

MN Boys' Prep Basketball

Cannon Falls 86, St. Charles 42

Lanesboro 82, Fillmore Central 81

Lyle-Pacelli 77, Glenville-Emmons 42 

Southland 101, LeRoy-Ostrander 51

St. Clair 73, Alden-Conger 43

Pine Island 64, Lewiston-Altura 53

John Marshall 57, Red Wing 37

La Crescent-Hokah 59, Rushford-Peterson 24

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

Lanesboro 64, AC/GE 41

Stewartville 78, Kasson-Mantorville 48

Triton 62, Lewiston-Altura 28

Goodhue 67, Byron 51

PEM 63, Pine Island 21

Grand Meadow 60, Schaeffer Academy 44 

Houston 49, Spring Grove 48

Winona 58, Austin 57

Kingsland 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

