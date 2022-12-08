 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Periods of Heavy Snow over Northern Iowa Tonight...

.Snow will become more widespread overnight with the greatest
snowfall rates arriving after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2
inches per hour may occur. In addition, the sticky snow may
accumulate on trees and cause tree limb damage and subsequent
local power outages. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are
expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be
common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between
Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is
possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. For the first Winter Weather
Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the
second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected.
Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations
of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Parts of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday.
For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to
9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Thursday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Mankato East/Loyola 8, Austin 2 

Dodge County 5, Northern Edge 2 

Century 9, Albert Lea 2 

John Marshall 2, Mankato West 2 (OT)

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Dodge County 3, Owatonna 1 

Coulee Region 3, Century 0 

Mayo 3, Winona 1 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Houston 55, Grand Meadow 46

Byron 75, Goodhue 72

Glenville-Emmons 57, Immanuel Lutheran 44 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball

Clear Lake 69, Waverly-Shell Rock 62

Lake Mills 64, West Hancock 57

St. Ansgar 61, Central Springs 55

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Cleveland 62, AC/GE 34 

Century 59, Red Wing 53

Spring Grove 60, Schaeffer Academy 45 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Clear Lake 34 

Lake Mills 55, West Hancock 49 

Nashua-Plainfield 59, Rockford 21

St. Ansgar 52, Central Springs 44

Crestwood 67, South Winneshiek 40

