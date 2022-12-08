Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Mankato East/Loyola 8, Austin 2
Dodge County 5, Northern Edge 2
Century 9, Albert Lea 2
John Marshall 2, Mankato West 2 (OT)
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 3, Owatonna 1
Coulee Region 3, Century 0
Mayo 3, Winona 1
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Houston 55, Grand Meadow 46
Byron 75, Goodhue 72
Glenville-Emmons 57, Immanuel Lutheran 44
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Clear Lake 69, Waverly-Shell Rock 62
Lake Mills 64, West Hancock 57
St. Ansgar 61, Central Springs 55
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Cleveland 62, AC/GE 34
Century 59, Red Wing 53
Spring Grove 60, Schaeffer Academy 45
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Clear Lake 34
Lake Mills 55, West Hancock 49
Nashua-Plainfield 59, Rockford 21
St. Ansgar 52, Central Springs 44
Crestwood 67, South Winneshiek 40