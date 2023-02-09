Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lourdes 1
Faribault 3, Austin 1
Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 1
Mayo 5, New Prague 4
Northfield 8, Century 2
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, AC/GE 27
Red Wing 82, Kasson-Mantorville 54
Caledonia 73, Fillmore Central 44
PEM 79, Chatfield 57
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
GTRA 48, North Iowa 44
Newman Catholic 67, Northwood-Kensett 42
St. Ansgar 50, North Butler 15
West Hancock 68, West Bend-Mallard 50
Clarksville 55, Rockford 20
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Cannon Falls 62, Pine Island 57
Hayfield 45, Rushford-Peterson 30
Kingsland 75, Rushford-Peterson 40
Lanesboro 66, Houston 46
Lyle-Pacelli 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 47
Schaeffer Academy 67, Grand Meadow 53
Spring Grove 47, Southland 42
Stewartville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60
Caledonia 91, Fillmore Central 80
Century 77, Northfield 62
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
West Fork 65, Forest City 63