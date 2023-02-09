 Skip to main content
Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Thursday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lourdes 1 

Faribault 3, Austin 1 

Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 1 

Mayo 5, New Prague 4 

Northfield 8, Century 2 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, AC/GE 27

Red Wing 82, Kasson-Mantorville 54

Caledonia 73, Fillmore Central 44

PEM 79, Chatfield 57

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

GTRA 48, North Iowa 44

Newman Catholic 67, Northwood-Kensett 42

St. Ansgar 50, North Butler 15

West Hancock 68, West Bend-Mallard 50

Clarksville 55, Rockford 20

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Cannon Falls 62, Pine Island 57

Hayfield 45, Rushford-Peterson 30

Kingsland 75, Rushford-Peterson 40

Lanesboro 66, Houston 46

Lyle-Pacelli 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 47

Schaeffer Academy 67, Grand Meadow 53

Spring Grove 47, Southland 42

Stewartville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60

Caledonia 91, Fillmore Central 80

Century 77, Northfield 62

IA Boys' Prep Basketball

West Fork 65, Forest City 63

