 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are Thursday's sports scores and stories.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Owatonna 8, Mayo 1 

Red Wing 11, Austin 3 

Northfield 10, Century 2 

Albert Lea 7, Winona 0 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Dodge County 5, Lourdes 0 

Albert Lea 5, Winona 1 

Austin 4, Red Wing 1 

Northfield 8, John Marshall 1 

Mayo 2, Owatonna 1 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Lanesboro 65, Lyle-Pacelli 41

Hayfield 66, Triton 39

Kenyon-Wanamingo 49, Kingsland 44 

Stewartville 64, Lourdes 52 

Caledonia 70, Chatfield 41

Austin 65, Northfield 42

Fillmore Central 87, LeRoy-Ostrander 14

Mankato East 59, John Marshall 34 

PEM 48, Rushford-Peterson 42 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Byron 64, New Prague 60

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, Alden-Conger 66

Schaeffer Academy 67, Grand Meadow 44

Lanesboro 60, Houston 43 

Lyle-Pacelli 101, LeRoy-Ostrander 45 

Mabel-Canton 63, Kingsland 59

Stewartville 67, Lourdes 40

Spring Grove 57, Southland 33

Chatfield 78, Triton 53

Albert Lea 77, Mankato West 73

Northfield 76, Austin 60

Owatonna 73, Mayo 54

Lewiston-Altura 78, Wabasha-Kellogg 74

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

North Iowa 56, GTRA 31

AGWSR 67, Janesville 36

Central Springs 61, Nashua-Plainfield 18 

Belmond-Klemme 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40

West Fork 72, Newman Catholic 49

Rockford 47, Tripoli 42

Osage 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 20

IA Boys' Prep Basketball

Janesville 48, AGWSR 36

Newman Catholic 62, West Fork 37

GTRA 91, North Iowa 43

Tripoli 63, Rockford 36

Turkey Valley 54, Riceville 52

Osage 63, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 62

Recommended for you