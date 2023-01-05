Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Owatonna 8, Mayo 1
Red Wing 11, Austin 3
Northfield 10, Century 2
Albert Lea 7, Winona 0
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 5, Lourdes 0
Albert Lea 5, Winona 1
Austin 4, Red Wing 1
Northfield 8, John Marshall 1
Mayo 2, Owatonna 1
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Lanesboro 65, Lyle-Pacelli 41
Hayfield 66, Triton 39
Kenyon-Wanamingo 49, Kingsland 44
Stewartville 64, Lourdes 52
Caledonia 70, Chatfield 41
Austin 65, Northfield 42
Fillmore Central 87, LeRoy-Ostrander 14
Mankato East 59, John Marshall 34
PEM 48, Rushford-Peterson 42
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Byron 64, New Prague 60
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, Alden-Conger 66
Schaeffer Academy 67, Grand Meadow 44
Lanesboro 60, Houston 43
Lyle-Pacelli 101, LeRoy-Ostrander 45
Mabel-Canton 63, Kingsland 59
Stewartville 67, Lourdes 40
Spring Grove 57, Southland 33
Chatfield 78, Triton 53
Albert Lea 77, Mankato West 73
Northfield 76, Austin 60
Owatonna 73, Mayo 54
Lewiston-Altura 78, Wabasha-Kellogg 74
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
North Iowa 56, GTRA 31
AGWSR 67, Janesville 36
Central Springs 61, Nashua-Plainfield 18
Belmond-Klemme 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40
West Fork 72, Newman Catholic 49
Rockford 47, Tripoli 42
Osage 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 20
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Janesville 48, AGWSR 36
Newman Catholic 62, West Fork 37
GTRA 91, North Iowa 43
Tripoli 63, Rockford 36
Turkey Valley 54, Riceville 52
Osage 63, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 62