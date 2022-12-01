 Skip to main content
Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Thursday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Kasson-Mantorville 51, Goodhue 34 

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 51, Southland 48 

Century 37, Mankato West 33 

Red Wing 93, Albert Lea 43 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Mabel-Canton 65, Glenville-Emmons 51

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Bishop Garrigan 85, Newman Catholic 18 

Osage 40, Riceville 37 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Newman Catholic 76, Bishop Garrigan 58

Mason City 62, New Hampton 57

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Mankato East 1, Albert Lea 0 

Mayo 4, Mankato West 3 

St. Croix Valley 7, Century 1 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Faribault 5, John Marshall 0 

Holy Angels 4, Century 3 

Windom 5, Austin 4 

Mayo 3, Hastings 3 (OT)

